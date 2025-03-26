World’s first Dolby Vision-certified high-brightness home cinema projector launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD projector has been launched in India. It is claimed to be the world’s first Dolby Vision-certified high-brightness home cinema projector.

Optoma UHC70LV price in India is set at Rs. 7,50,000. It is offered in a single black colourway. The company has yet to announce the availability details of the projector.

The Optoma UHC70LV DLP projector has dual-light laser technology and supports 5,000lm brightness, 32,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution. It is also equipped with Optoma’s PureEngine Ultra technology for enhanced contrast experience as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode with more accurate image and colour projection will be available via an over-the-air update.

Also Read: Lava launches entry-level smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

It allows for 360-degree installation and supports vertical as well as horizontal lens shifts of up to 30 degrees to adjust the image without distorting it. Geometric correction allows users to adjust the image shape when the projector is placed at an angle. It can project images of up to 300-inch and supports up to 1.6x zoom.

The projector has preset ISF day and night modes. Interested users can fine-tune and modify the RGB White Balance, Colour Management System (CMS), and RGB Gain/Bias levels as well. It has support for Apple’s iOS wireless display and Google Chromecast device casting. It comes with a backlit remote with white LED buttons for easier access in the dark.

Optoma’s UHC70LV projector has WiSA SoundSend certification and is equipped with two 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 2.1, three USB Type-A, two 12V triggers, one S/PDIF, one RJ45 LAN, RS232, a 3D sync and one audio port. The projector has an IP6X dust-resistant build.