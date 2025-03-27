Eid Al Fitr 2025: Bahrain announces holidays

Manama: Bahrain has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. HRH Prince Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular on the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

The circular stipulates that the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will close on the day of Eid Al-Fitr and the two days that follow.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the UAE had announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government sector employees and private sector employees across the country. Some government employees will get up to six days of holiday for Eid Al Fitr, since Friday is a weekend for public sector workers in Sharjah.