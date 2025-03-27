Eid Al-Fitr 2025: Gulf country announces working hours for the healthcare sector

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar announced the adjusted working hours for the healthcare sector during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The Ministry clarified that all emergency services and inpatient departments at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hospitals, including Paediatric Emergency Centres, will operate 24/7. The Ambulance Service will also continue to function around the clock.

Out of the 31 health centres operated by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), 20 will be open during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Additionally, urgent care services will be available 24/7 at 12 health centres, including six centres that cater specifically to urgent paediatric cases.

The Ministry of Public Health has instructed government health sector institutions to announce the detailed working hours of their respective services during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The Ministry has also announced the working hours of several of its service departments during the holiday. The Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad Department will receive visitors at the Ministry of Public Health building from 9AM to 12PM, except on the first day of Eid and on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Ministry’s Birth Registration Office, located at the Women’s Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), will operate from 8AM to 12PM during the Eid holiday, except on the first day of Eid and on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Death Registration Unit will welcome visitors at the Humanitarian Services Office throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from 8AM to 12PM. The Qatar Health Care Unified Contact Center 16000 will continue to operate 24/7.