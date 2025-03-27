Indian Railways launches a special Vande Bharat Express between these cities: Details

New Delhi: Northern Railway has launched a special Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and Chhapra in Bihar. Train numbers 02270 and 02269 will operate six days a week, except on Tuesdays.

Train number 02270 will operate from Lucknow to Chhapra between March 27 and April 26, running six days a week except Tuesdays, completing a total of 27 trips. Similarly, train number 02269 will run from Chhapra to Lucknow during the same period with 27 trips.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India imposes penalties on two banks: Details

This special Vande Bharat Express will halt at Sultanpur Junction, Varanasi Junction, Ghazipur City, and Suremanpur stations along the route. The train will depart from Lucknow Junction at 14:15 pm and arrive at Chhapra Junction at 21:30 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Chhapra Junction at 23:00 pm and reach Lucknow at 06:30 am.

The Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for travelling between Lucknow to Chhapra on an AC Chair Car is Rs 1,780. One will have to pay Rs 3,125 for travelling on an Executive AC Chair Car.