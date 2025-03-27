Know common reasons why people struggle to exercise

Several people struggle to do daily exercises. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that one in four adults worldwide does not meet the recommended levels of physical activity, increasing their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Several factors contribute to why we struggle to exercise or inconsistency.

1. Lack of time

Busy schedules and long working hours often leave little time for exercise. Many believe that a workout must be long to be effective, which is not true.

2. Lack of motivation

Exercising without a clear goal can lead to loss of interest. The initial enthusiasm often fades without visible results.

3. Feeling too tired

After a long day, many people feel too exhausted to work out. Poor sleep and an unhealthy diet contribute to fatigue.

4. Boredom or lack of enjoyment

Doing the same type of exercise daily can become monotonous. Some people dislike traditional workouts like running or lifting weights.

5. Lack of confidence

Fear of judgment in the gym or workout classes discourages beginners. Many feel self-conscious about their body shape or fitness level.

6. Pain or physical discomfort

Conditions like arthritis, back pain, or previous injuries make exercise difficult. Lack of flexibility or stiffness discourages people from moving more.

7. No visible progress

People expect quick results and get frustrated when they don’t see changes. Weight loss, muscle building, and stamina improvement take time.

Tips to overcome exercise struggles

1. Start small and be realistic

WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, this can be split into small sessions. Even a 10-minute walk daily is a great starting point.

2. Choose activities you enjoy

Exercise doesn’t have to mean going to the gym. Try dancing, swimming, hiking, or playing sports. Switching activities keeps workouts exciting and engaging.

3. Set achievable goals

Instead of aiming for dramatic weight loss, set short-term goals like walking 5,000 steps daily. Tracking progress with a fitness app can help maintain motivation.

4. Make it a habit

Schedule workouts like an important meeting, consistency is key. Set reminders and reward yourself for staying on track.

5. Find an exercise buddy

A workout partner keeps you accountable and motivated. Group activities, like yoga classes or cycling groups, make exercise more fun.

6. Focus on energy, not weight loss

Exercise boosts mental clarity, mood, and energy levels. Notice how better sleep, reduced stress, and improved strength make daily life easier.

7. Modify workouts for comfort

People with joint pain can try low-impact exercises like swimming, yoga, or cycling. Stretching before and after workouts reduces muscle soreness.

8. Prioritise recovery and rest

Overtraining leads to burnout, listen to your body and rest when needed. A good night’s sleep is essential for fitness progress.