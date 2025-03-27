Kottayam Woman, 24, Gets 10 Years for Drug Trafficking

A 24-year-old woman named Susymol, also known as ‘Thumbippennu,’ from Chingavanam, Kottayam, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for her involvement in the Kochi drug trade. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on her and her associate, Amir Suhail, a native of Chengamanad. They were found guilty of trafficking synthetic drugs, while two other accused, Ajmal and Elroy, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The case revolves around the seizure of 334 grams of MDMA near Kaloor Stadium in October 2023. Excise officials apprehended four individuals, including Susymol, during an attempt to sell drugs that were smuggled from Himachal Pradesh. Investigators confirmed that Susymol was a well-known figure in the regional drug trade, notorious among local users. She managed financial transactions, collected payments, and delivered drugs using concealed methods like hiding packets in garbage dumps.

The successful operation was carried out by Excise Inspector K.P. Pramod and his team, with Assistant Excise Commissioner T.N. Sudheer leading the investigation. Despite the acquittal of Ajmal and Elroy, the Excise Department has announced its intention to challenge the verdict. The case has drawn attention to the growing synthetic drug crisis in Kerala, with cities like Bengaluru and Goa identified as major supply hubs.