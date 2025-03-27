Reserve Bank of India imposes penalties on two banks: Details

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties on HDFC Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank. The fine was imposed for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

A penalty of Rs 75 lakh on HDFC Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC).

HDFC is the largest private bank in India, which has a market cap of Rs 13.82 lakh crore. In September last year also, RBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance on ‘interest rate on deposits’, ‘recovery agents engaged by banks’ and ‘customer service in banks’.

A penalty of Rs 68.20 lakh has been impose on Punjab & Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on ‘Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures – Across Banks’ and ‘Financial Inclusion – Access to Banking Services – Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA)’. The Reserve Bank of India has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on KLM Axiva Finvest for non-compliance with requirements relating to declaration of dividends.

The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.