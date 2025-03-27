Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices settled on a higher note on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43. The NSE Nifty50 settled with gains of 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent at 23,591.95.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,663 against 2,329 stocks that declined, and 107 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,099. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 54, and those that hit a 52-week low was 422. A total of 153 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 423 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: India successfully test fires indigenously-developed Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile

Top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Finance. Top losers were Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

Small-cap shares led the gains among the broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index settling higher by 1.15 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index also settled with a gain of 0.37 per cent.

Barring Nifty Auto and Pharma, all the other sectoral indices settled higher on Thursday. Auto shares witnessed a sell-off after US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 25 per cent tariff on all imported cars that are not manufactured within the United States. Nifty Auto index settled with the loss of 1.04 per cent on Thursday. PSU Banks, on the other hand, outperformed others, as the Nifty PSU Bank index settled with gains of 2.50 per cent, led by Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.