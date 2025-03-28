AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India to face Thailand, Mongolia, Iraq and Timor Leste

Kuala Lumpur: In Football, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, conducted a draw for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Australia 2026 Qualifiers. The Indian senior women’s team were drawn alongside Thailand, Mongolia, Timor-Leste, and Iraq in Group B.

Thailand will host Group B of the Qualifiers between the 23rd of June and the 5th of July in a centralised single round-robin format. The group winners will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be staged across three host cities in Australia from 1st to 26th of March, next year. The top six teams at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

As many as 34 teams have been split into eight groups for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers. Group A and B have five teams each, while the rest comprise four.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is a quadrennial continental competition and is the oldest women’s international football tournament in the Asian region.