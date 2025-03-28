Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 66,000 mark again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for third straight day in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark again in the state. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 66,720, up by Rs 840 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8340, higher by Rs 105. In last three days gold price surged by Rs 1240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold is priced at Rs88,900 per 10 grams (24 carat) on March 28. Further, 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 81,492/10 gms. Gold prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours. Silver meanwhile, is priced at Rs1,01,670/kg. Prices of silver has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened higher today and continued to show resilience, shooting up to Rs 88,406/ 10 gm. Silver prices also showed strength as the May futures contracts of the white metal rallied by 1% or Rs 990/kg. The same were trading at Rs 1,00,470/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,022.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,026.70. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5% to $963.05.