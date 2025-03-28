Eid Al Fitr 2025: Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes

Dubai: Dubai has released 86 prisoners detained over rent-related claims ahead of Eid Al fitr. Dubai Rental Disputes Center, with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., settled outstanding financial claims totalling over Dh6.8 million.

‘This initiative is a significant boost to our efforts to provide support to the underprivileged in accordance with the spirit of both law and humanity, while ensuring the rights of all parties. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and institutions to enhance social justice and provide transparent, people-centred services,’ said Judge Abdul Qader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center.

Also Read: 3 Pakistani terrorists killed, 3 security personnel martyred in fierce encounter in Kashmir

Last month, ahead of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 1,518 prisoners from correctional and penal institutions in Dubai of various nationalities.