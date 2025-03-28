Eid AL Fitr 2025: Gulf country announces working hours

Doha: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced the working hours of its various departments for the coming week during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Service-oriented departments will operate from 8am to 12pm. These include service departments for passports, traffic, nationality and travel documents, as well as criminal evidence and information (fingerprint). Meanwhile, security departments and traffic investigation will operate round-the-clock.

Amiri Diwan in the country recently announced a the Eid holidays for ministries, public institutions, and other government entities. The holiday begins from Sunday, March 30, 2025, to Monday, April 7, 2025. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Earlier the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for all financial institutions across the country. The holiday will begin on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and continue until Thursday, April 3, 2025. Regular working hours will resume on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This announcement is for all financial institutions, including Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and entities regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).