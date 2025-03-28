Indian Embassy in this Gulf country shifts Consular Services to new location

Muscat: The Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman has shifted its Consular Services to new location. The Indian Mission in Oman announced that starting March 27, 2025, the Consular Services and Attestation counters will relocate to the BLS Centre in Al Wattaya.

The submission timings for consular and attestation services will initially be from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM between March 27 and March 31, 2025. From April 1, 2025, the CPV services at BLS Centre will operate from 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM, while the Consular and Attestation services will be available from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM.