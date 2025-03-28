Know what is ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ relationships

DADT, short for ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ is becoming a trend in modern relationships. DADT is about balancing individual freedom with the preservation of the relationship.

It’s about keeping certain aspects of your lives private while maintaining trust and connection. This approach is gaining popularity among couples.

In romantic relationships, DADT refers to an arrangement where partners agree to avoid discussing certain aspects of their sexual or emotional lives, especially when it involves interactions with others. Commonly seen in open or polyamorous relationships, this dynamic allows individuals to explore connections with others without the obligation to share details, maintaining personal boundaries and reducing potential discomfort.

There are various reasons why some couples choose to adopt the DADT approach. For many, it helps avoid jealousy and conflict by steering clear of discussions about other relationships or encounters, reducing the likelihood of arguments or hurt feelings. Others appreciate the independence it fosters, as it allows both partners to maintain autonomy and personal freedom within the relationship.

Additionally, focusing on the primary relationship without the distractions of external details enables some couples to strengthen their connection and enjoy their bond more fully.