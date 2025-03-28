Senior Asian Wrestling Championship: India wins 1 silver, 2 bronze medals

Amman: In wrestling, India bagged one silver and two bronze medals at the Senior Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan. Reetika secured a silver medal, while Muskan and Mansi Lather each earned a bronze.

Reetika, competing in the 76 kg category, secured India’s first silver medal of the championship. She narrowly lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the gold medal bout, with a score of 6-7. Muskan in the women’s 59 kg category defeated Mongolia’s Altjin Togtokh, 4-0 to bag a bronze medal. Meanwhile, Mansi Lather, competing in the 68 kg category, secured the second bronze medal for India. She dominated Kazakhstan’s Irina Kazyulina, 12-2 in the bronze medal match.

So far, India has won a total of 5 medals at the championship, including 1 silver and 4 bronzes. Among these, two bronze medals were earned in the Greco-Roman format, with Sunil Kumar securing third place in the men’s 87 kg category and Nitesh finishing third in the men’s 97 kg category.

A total of 30 Indian grapplers including 10 each in women’s category, men’s freestyle and greco roman, will feature in the five-day continental championship. More than 370 wrestlers from across the continent will compete in Amman.