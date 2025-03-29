16 Maoists killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter

Sukma: 16 Maoists were killed and one CRPF personnel and two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), were injured in an encounter on the border between Sukma and Dantewada districts in south Chhattisgarh Saturday morning.The joint operation was undertaken by the DRG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). DRG is a state-level specialised anti-naxal force.

Security forces recovered bodies of 16 Maoists’ from the site. Automatic weapons, like AK 47, Self Loading Rifle (SLR), INSAS Rifle, a .303 Rifle, a rocket launcher, Barel Grenade Launcher (BGL) and explosives have been also recovered.

This encounter takes the total Maoists killed this year to 132. Over two dozen Maoists and a police personnel were killed in twin gunbattles in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker districts on Thursday. 104 Maoists have been arrested across the country this year Another 164 have surrendered. In 2024, 219 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh, compared to 22 in 2023 and 30 in 2022.

Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Sukma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division are known as the epicentre of Maoist insurgency. The most dreaded unit of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) — battalion 1 of their armed wing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) — usually roams the jungles of Sukma.