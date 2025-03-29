Activists Oppose OIL Projects in Assam’s Eco-Sensitive Zone

Environmental activists in Assam have urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to revoke the approval granted to Oil India Limited (OIL) for establishing a research and development center in the Dibru-Saikhowa Eco-sensitive Zone (DSESZ), a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. The Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, spread over 340 square kilometers, is home to endangered species like the white-winged wood duck, the Gangetic dolphin, and the Bengal florican. Activists have called for an independent environmental impact assessment with input from local stakeholders before any further steps are taken.

Citing OIL’s poor environmental track record, activists referred to the 2020 Bhagajan oil well blowout, located just 1.6 kilometers from the eco-sensitive zone, which caused severe damage to vegetation, wetlands, and wildlife. Reports from the National Green Tribunal highlighted OIL’s failure to conduct mandatory biodiversity assessments, with subsequent findings showing a 41% decline in vegetation, a 25% increase in wetland chlorophyll-a levels, and considerable wildlife losses. Despite a previous rejection by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in 2024 for commercial drilling using Extended Reach Drilling (ERD) technology, the approval for the new R&D center has raised concerns about regulatory inconsistencies.

Activist Apurva Ballav Goswami, who authored the letter on March 27, questioned the rationale behind setting up a research center in such a sensitive area rather than in established industrial zones like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Guwahati, or Dehradun, which have better infrastructure and pose less environmental risk. Goswami argued that the decision seems intended to bypass previous denials for commercial drilling. With the FAC’s recommendation issued on January 27, 2025, local opposition is growing, and activists warn that the issue could escalate into widespread protests.