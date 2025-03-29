India announces first day of Eid Al Fitr

New Delhi: India will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on March 31. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday. Today is Ramadan 28 in India. The crescent moon was not sighted in Bangladesh today. So, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be March 31.

Pakistan will also celebrate Eid Al Fitr on March 31. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday. Indonesia announces that Monday, March 31, will be Eid Al Fitr, as they have failed to sight the Shawwal crescent. March 31 will be the first day of Eid in Malaysia, according to the IAC.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, March 31, in Brunei. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye on Sunday in the country, according to the International Astronomy Centre.