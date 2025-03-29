India’s fruit exports rise 47% in 5 years

New Delhi: Fruits exports from India surged 47.5 per cent in the last five years. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha as a reply to supplementaries during question hour .

The minister said that the free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia have helped increase exports of fruits to the UAE and Australia by 27 per cent and six per cent, respectively.

India’s exports of fresh fruits in the period 2019-20 to 2023-24 have grown by 47 per cent in value terms from USD 668.7 million to USD 986.3 million and have grown by 69 per cent in terms of quantity from 7.55 lakh MT to 12.76 Lakh MT.

Major fruits exported from India are mangoes, grapes, bananas, apple, pineapple, pomegranate and watermelon. The major states producing fruits and vegetables are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables reached 123 countries in FY2023-24. In the last three years, Indian fresh produce entered 17 new markets, some of which are Brazil, Georgia, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Czech Republic, Uganda and Ghana, etc.