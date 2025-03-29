Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. The NCS reported the quake was recorded at Latitude 36.50 N and Longitude 71.12 E.

Earlier on March 28, around 6 earthquakes hit central Myanmar. More than 100 are reported dead in the country. Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing declared an ’emergency’ and appealed for aid. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentres of the earthquakes were northwest of the city of Sagaing at depths of 10 to 30km.

The tremors and aftershocks struck parts of Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Some metro and rail services were suspended in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Three deaths have been reported from a collapsed building in Bangkok. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra broke off an official visit to Phuket to hold an urgent review meet, after which she too declared a state of ’emergency’ in the city.

China’s Yunnan province also reported strong tremors; the China Earthquake Networks Center said the magnitude was 7.9. And mild tremors were also reported from Kolkata in Bengal and parts of Manipur, where tremors of 4.4 magnitude were recorded as well as Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh. Three deaths have been reported from a collapsed building in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, India is set to send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar in response to the recent series of devastating earthquakes. The supplies will be transported via an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon. The relief package consists of essential items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and medical supplies like paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.