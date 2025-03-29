State government revises school timings

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has revised school timings in the state. The decision was taken due to the rising temperatures and the adverse effects of heatwaves on students’ health.

The School Education Department has issued new guidelines, to ensure student safety and minimise health risks. Under the new schedule, all primary schools will now operate from 7 am to 11.15 am, while secondary schools will function from 7 am to 11.45 am.

To maintain uniformity, the state government has now set standard timings, which can be modified based on local conditions with approval from the Chief Executive Officer.