V Muraleedharan Urges Kerala to Adopt Immigration Bill to Tackle Illegal Migrants

BJP leader V Muraleedharan has expressed support for the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025, urging its implementation in Kerala. He emphasized that the bill is essential for national security and preventing illegal immigration. Speaking to reporters on March 29, Muraleedharan claimed that Kerala faces significant challenges due to illegal migrants from Bangladesh, accusing them of contributing to drug trafficking in the state. He stressed that adopting the bill would enhance the state’s security measures.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah presenting it. While introducing the bill, Shah asserted that the country would not permit the entry of individuals who pose threats to national security. He clarified that India is not a “dharamshala” (rest house) and stated that although the nation welcomes those who contribute to its development, strict measures would be enforced against those who intend to create unrest.

Shah further highlighted that over the past decade, India has become the fifth-largest economy and a prominent manufacturing hub. He acknowledged the increasing number of people seeking refuge in India, some of whom, he alleged, aim to destabilize the country. Referring specifically to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, Shah warned of stringent actions against any individuals found attempting to cause disturbances. The bill, according to Shah, is a crucial step in safeguarding India’s security and maintaining social stability.