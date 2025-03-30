7 injured as 11 coaches of express train derails

Cuttack: 7 people were injured as 11 coaches of SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday. 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am. The injured people have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

Personnel of the NDRF and Odisha Fire Service were assisting the railway in the rescue operation.

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam’s Guwahati from Bengaluru. A relief train has been sent to the spot.

Three trains were diverted because of the derailment. These trains are Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express and Purulia Express

Helplines — 8455885999 and 8991124238 — have also been activated by the railways.