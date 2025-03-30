Daily nut consumption may improve men’s sexual function and performance

Under the age of 40 years, the prevalence of erectile and sexual dysfunction is thought to affect 2 per cent of men. Whereas around 52 per cent of men aged 40 to 70 years and more than 85 per cent of men over 80 are likely to experience the same.

While lack of physical exercise, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle may have a toll on your sexual stamina, there are some foods, in particular, that may help boost your sexual performance. According to a latest study, published in the journal ‘Nutrients’, consuming just about 60 grams of nuts could prove to beneficial in boosting your sexual performance.

Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical exercise, stress and an unhealthy diet are some of the risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction. About 83 individuals participated in the study were following a western diet (poor in fruit and vegetables and rich in animal fats). The participants of the study were then divided into two groups: one group continued to follow their normal western diet over 14 weeks while the other complemented their diet with a daily intake of 60 grams of walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds. Later, each individual completed an internationally validated questionnaire containing 15 questions on sexual function.

As per the findings of the study, adding walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds to an unhealthy western diet could improve sexual desire and orgasm quality.