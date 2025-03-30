Foreign portfolio investors remain net sellers in India stock market for third month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net sellers in Indian stock markets for the third straight month in March. So far in 2025, they have been net sellers all through.

According to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs had sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March. In January and February, they had sold equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively.

On the flip side, the trend of FPI investment in debt has continued, with total debt investments of Rs 10,955 crore in March through March 21.

Also Read: Union government announces interest rates for small savings schemes

The BSE Sensex remains nearly 8,500 points below its all-time high of 85,978 points. In 2024, Sensex and Nifty accumulated a growth of about 9-10 per cent each. In 2023, Sensex and Nifty gained 16-17 per cent, on a cumulative basis. In 2022, they gained a mere 3 per cent each.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.