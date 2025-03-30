Indian economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY26

New Delhi: The Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April 1. A report published by EY Economy Watch showed this.

The March edition of EY Economy Watch projects India’s real GDP growth at 6.4 per cent in FY25 (April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year). For the next, it projects 6.5 per cent growth.

Also Read: 7 injured as 11 coaches of express train derails

‘A 7.6 per cent growth in the last quarter will require a 9.9 per cent growth in private final consumption expenditure. Such a high growth has not been experienced in recent years. An alternative to this is to increase investment expenditure, where the government’s capital expenditure growth plays a critical role,’ the report said.

According to revised national accounts data released by NSO last month, real GDP growth rates for FY23 to FY25 are now estimated at 7.6 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent. With respect to quarterly growth rates for FY25, the third quarter growth is estimated at 6.2 per cent implying a required growth of 7.6 per cent in the fourth quarter to deliver an annual GDP growth of 6.5 per cent estimated by NSO.