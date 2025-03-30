Myanmar Earthquake: Over 1,600 Dead as Rescuers Rush to Find Survivors

The death toll from the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 1,644, with 3,408 people injured as rescue teams work tirelessly to locate survivors trapped under the rubble. The earthquake, which struck on Friday, caused severe damage to buildings across the country, including high-rise structures. Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared a state of emergency in six affected regions. In neighboring Thailand, the quake caused the collapse of a building at Chatuchak market, killing six people, injuring 26, and leaving 47 missing. Authorities in both countries fear the toll could rise further as rescue efforts continue.

The devastating quake also severely damaged infrastructure in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, with roads, electricity, and internet services disrupted. The collapse of the control tower at Naypyidaw International Airport has impacted flight operations. According to US geologists, this earthquake is the strongest to hit Myanmar in over a century. Rescue teams are racing against time to clear the debris and restore essential services, with the country facing significant logistical challenges.

In response, international aid is pouring in. The United Nations has allocated $5 million for immediate relief efforts. China has sent a 37-member team equipped with earthquake detectors and drones, while Russia has dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies. India, France, and the European Union have also extended their support. South Korea pledged $2 million in humanitarian aid, and New Zealand committed assistance through the International Red Cross. Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing has appealed for help from all nations, with blood donations in particularly high demand in the quake-hit areas.