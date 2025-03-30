Union government announces interest rates for small savings schemes

New Delhi: The Union government announced the interest rates on various small savings schemes. The government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) and post office time deposits for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) announced this in a notification.

The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st April, 2025 and ending on 30th June, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January, 2025 to 31st March, 2025) of FY 2024-25.

The interest rates for the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have remained unchanged at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. mMeanwhile, the deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme have an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, and the rate on the three-year deposit will be retained at 7.1 per cent for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) has an interest rate of 8.2 per cent. Other key interest rates, like the five-year recurring Deposit (RD) scheme, offers an interest rate of 6.7 per cent.

Small Savings Schemes are savings instruments managed by the government to encourage citizens to save regularly. The small savings schemes have three categories — savings deposits, social security schemes and monthly income plan. Saving deposits include 1-3-year time deposits and 5-year recurring deposits. These also include saving certificates such as National Saving Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Social security schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. The monthly income plan includes the Monthly Income Account.

The interest rates on small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), are reviewed every quarter.The Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are some of the popular small savings schemes.