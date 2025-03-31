Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 67,000 mark, touch fresh life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched fresh life-time high in Kerala on Monday, March 31, 2025. Gold price crossed Rs 67,000 mark for first time. Gold is priced at Rs 67,400, up by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8425, higher by Rs 65. In last five days, gold price gained by Rs 1920 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold is priced at Rs89,330 per 10 grams (24 carat). 22 carat gold is priced at Rs81,886/10 gm. Gold prices have remained increased over the past 24 hours. Silver meanwhile, is priced at Rs1,00,770/kg . Prices of silver has increased over the past 24 hours.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts osettled higher to Rs 88,406/ 10 gm. Silver prices also showed strength as the May futures contracts of the white metal rallied by 1% or Rs 990/kg. The same were trading at Rs 1,00,470/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,022.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,026.70. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5% to $963.05.