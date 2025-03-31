Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1.16 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2025

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.16 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2025. Despite heavy selling in January and February, FPIs turned buyers towards the end of March, helping the benchmark Nifty recover by nearly 6 percent.

While Indian markets witnessed a recovery in March, FPIs remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 3,973 crore during the month. Foreign investors pumped nearly Rs 31,000 crore into Indian equities during the last six trading sessions of March.

Big buying by FIIs during the last several days of March substantially reduced the total FII selling in March to Rs 6027 crores. Since FIIs invested Rs 2055 crores through the primary market, the net FII sell figure for March is down to only Rs 3972 crores.

In January 2025 alone, FPIs dumped Rs 78,027 crore worth of equities, followed by another Rs 34,574 crore outflows in February. In contrast, December 2024 saw net inflows of Rs 15,446 crore after two consecutive months of withdrawals. FPIs had offloaded Rs 21,612 crore in November and a record Rs 94,017 crore in October.

FPI activity in the debt market remained positive. So far in 2025, FPIs have pumped Rs 779 crore into Indian debt. However, total FPI outflows across equities, debt, hybrid, and debt-VRR segments stood at Rs 68,531 crore YTD.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.