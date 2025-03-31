India Women to Tour Australia in 2025; Details Inside

The Indian women’s cricket team will embark on a tour of Australia from February 15 to March 9, 2025, for an all-format series featuring three T20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals, and a one-off Test match. The tour will begin with the T20I series, starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 15, followed by matches at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 19 and the Adelaide Oval on February 21. This will be a crucial series under the new ICC Women’s Future Tours Program, set to run until 2029.

The ODI series will commence on February 24 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, with the subsequent matches scheduled at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 27 and the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne on March 1. The much-anticipated one-off Test will take place from March 6 to 9 at the redeveloped WACA Ground in Perth, a venue that has been transformed into a 10,000-capacity boutique stadium. Cricket Australia confirmed that the Melbourne Cricket Ground was unavailable due to upcoming renovations, prompting the shift to the WACA.

Cricket Australia also stated that the schedule was adjusted to accommodate the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which the BCCI plans to move to January from 2026 onwards. The WACA, last used for a women’s Test in February 2024 when Australia secured a commanding victory over South Africa, will provide a challenging setting for the one-off Test. With both teams gearing up for competitive cricket, the series is expected to draw significant attention from fans.