Noida on Alert: 5,000 Police Deployed for Eid, Navratri

Noida Police deployed 5,000 personnel across religious sites on Monday to ensure security during Eid-al-Fitr and Navratri celebrations. Joint Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena confirmed that officers coordinated with religious leaders to maintain peace and order. Security measures included drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and heightened vigilance on social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In Noida’s Sector 8, large crowds gathered at the Jama Masjid to offer Eid prayers. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the historic Jama Masjid welcomed worshippers dressed in festive attire, reflecting unity and joy at the conclusion of Ramadan. Similar scenes were observed across the country, with families and friends celebrating the occasion together.

Mumbai’s Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah and Patna’s Gandhi Maidan also saw large turnouts for Eid prayers. The festival’s emphasis on charity and community spirit was evident, as people contributed through acts of kindness, providing meals and support to the underprivileged, upholding the values of compassion and empathy.