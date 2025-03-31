Royal Enfield launches Classic 650 Twin in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 650 Twin in the Indian market. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices extend to Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive Black Chrome variant. The bike is the sixth 650 cc machine of the brand, joining Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and Bear 650.

The motorcycle maintains the same neo-retro aesthetic as the 350 cc model available in the market. This includes a round headlight flanked by position lights and similarly styled turn signals. Furthermore, it will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. It will also boast a larger analog instrument cluster, which will include a tripper meter. The bike will be equipped with wire-spoke wheels, with a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin uses the same main frame, sub-frame, and swingarm as the previous Shotgun 650 model. It is supported by 43 mm telescopic Show forks at the front, while the rear is fitted with dual shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, accompanied by standard dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin is a 647 cc air/oil-cooled parallel twin engine, designed to deliver 46.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch.