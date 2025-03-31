Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025: Deepak Punia and Udit win silver, Dinesh bags bronze

Amman: In wrestling, Olympian Deepak Punia and Udit clinched silver medals at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan. Deepak Punia won silver in the Men’s freestyle 92kg weight category. This was Deepak Punia’s fifth medal at the continental championships and the third silver. The other two are bronze medals. All of Punia’s previous medals had come in the 86kg category.

Udit bagged silver in 61kg weight division. Meanwhile, Dinesh defeated Turkmenistan’s Zyyamuhammet Saparov to bag the bronze in the Men’s 125kg.

Manisha Bhanwala won the only gold medal in the women’s 62kg weight division, while Antim Panghal won bronze in the 53kg division. U23 world champion Reetika Hooda won a silver medal in the women’s 76kg division.Muskan (women’s 59kg), Mansi Lather (women’s 68kg) and Greco-Roman wrestlers Nitesh (97kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) had also won bronze medals earlier in the tournament.

India have secured a total of 10 medals – one gold, three silver and six bronze at the event.