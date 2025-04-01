72 Indian Navy personnel complete intensive Hatha Yoga training at Isha Yoga Center

Seventy-two Indian Navy personnel have successfully completed the “Train the Trainer” Classical Hatha Yoga Residential Program at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. This 15-day training, conducted from March 17 to March 31, aimed to enhance both the physical and mental resilience of the participants, aligning with the Indian Navy’s vision for holistic fitness. Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, congratulated the personnel, emphasizing that Hatha Yoga strengthens both body and mind, enabling them to navigate challenges with balance and clarity.

Commander Vaibhav of the Indian Navy highlighted how the training redefined his understanding of yoga, stating that it goes beyond physical exercise and serves as a foundation for inner strength. The program introduced participants to various yogic practices, including Aum Chanting, Isha Kriya, Upa Yoga, Surya Kriya, and Angamardana, all designed to build physical endurance, flexibility, and mental clarity. This initiative marked the eighth such program for the Indian Defence Forces, reinforcing the growing integration of yoga into military training.

Isha Foundation has been consistently working to bring Classical Hatha Yoga to defence personnel, having trained over 10,000 members of the Indian Armed Forces in recent years. The foundation plans to continue conducting at least one such program annually to ensure that more defence personnel benefit from these ancient practices, helping them stay physically strong and mentally resilient in their demanding roles.