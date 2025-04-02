GST collections for March rise to 11-month high

New Delhi: The gross GST collection in March touched 11-month high. Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue in March recorded a 10 percent rise to Rs 1.96 lakh crore. Sequentially, the GST collections were 6.8 per cent higher than the Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue recorded in February this year.

March marks the 13th consecutive month of over Rs 1.7 lakh crore of collections. For the quarter, GST collections at Rs 5.8 lakh crore were 10.4 percent higher compared with the similar period during the previous year. Net GST collections for March, after discounting the refunds, were also 7.6 percent higher from the previous year.

Gross GST revenue in March included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST, and Rs 12,300 crore from compensation cess.In comparison, February saw Central GST collections at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore, and compensation cess at Rs 13,868 crore. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh were the top five contributors to GST collections in March.

Maharashtra paid Rs 31,534 crore in March, a 14 per cent increase compared to March last year while Karnataka paid Rs 13,497 crore, a 4 per cent increase year-on-year. Gujarat contributed Rs 12,095 crore, a 6 per cent rise from March 2024. Tamil Nadu paid Rs 11,017 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent increase, while Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 9,956 crore, a 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

Delhi was the sixth-highest payer, contributing Rs 6,139 crore, which represents a 5 per cent increase from March 2024. Bihar recorded the lowest GST payment, with dues amounting to just Rs 2.6 crore in March 2025. Lakshadweep and Andhra Pradesh fared a shade better with Rs 3 crore and Rs 4.033 crore, respectively.

However, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a 60 per cent rise in its GST payments, at Rs 51 crore. Goods and services tax collections rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 183,646 crore during February after recording a double-digit rise of 12,5 per cent in January to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, compared to the same period last year.