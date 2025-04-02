Indian Navy seizes 2500 kg narcotics

New Delhi: Indian Navy has seized over 2,500 kgs of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. Indian Navy’s frontline frigate INS Tarkash has seized the drugs.

After getting specific inputs about suspicious movements of some vessels, the Indian Navy launched the operation to seize the narcotics. After systematically interrogating all suspicious vessels in the vicinity, INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect dhow, owing to the coordinated efforts with the P8I marine surveillance aircraft and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai.

Additionally, the ship launched its integral helicopter to monitor the activities of the suspicious vessel and identify other vessels likely operating in the area. A specialist boarding team, along with Marine Commandos, boarded the suspect vessel and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of various sealed packets.

Further search and interrogation revealed over 2,500 kgs of narcotic substances (including 2,386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin) stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel.