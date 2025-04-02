Know how much water should one drink every day during summer

Lack of water in the body causes many diseases. Drinking water is necessary in summer. Generally, a normal person needs to drink 2.5-3 liters of water per day. However, this quantity depends on your body weight, physical activity and weather. In summer, there is more sweating, so the need for water is greater than normal.

Try to drink water only when you feel thirsty. If you are working outside or doing physical activity, your water requirement may increase.

Drink a glass of water in the morning: Drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning refreshes the body and speeds up metabolism.

Eat more fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges will be best for you.

Helps in increasing physical capacity: Drinking water not only keeps the body hydrated but also provides energy for the day’s work, with the help of which you can perform better throughout the day. When the body is fully hydrated, physical activity also improves.

Relieves the problem of constipation: If you are suffering from constipation, the first thing you should do is to drink enough water. Doing this can relieve the problem of constipation to a great extent.

Improves brain function: A dehydrated body may struggle to perform even simple tasks. This is because the brain is greatly affected by hydration. According to studies, even a little dehydration can affect brain function.