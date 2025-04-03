Know ayurvedic remedies to ease joint pain

Joint pain can can lead to muscle weakness and reduced mobility. Joint pain can make simple movements feel challenging, but Ayurveda offers natural solutions that support long-term joint health. Here are three effective remedies that help reduce pain, stiffness, and inflammation.”

Three ayurvedic remedies to ease joint pain:

1. Turmeric milk (haldi doodh) – natural anti-inflammatory

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that helps reduce joint stiffness, swelling, and pain. It also promotes healing and improves mobility over time.

How to make:

Take 1 cup of warm milk (dairy or plant-based).

Add ½ tablespoons of turmeric powder and a pinch of black pepper (to enhance absorption).

Stir well and drink before bedtime to support overnight healing and reduce morning stiffness.

2. Ajwain (carom seed) warm compress – quick pain relief

Ajwain (carom seeds) contains thymol, which has strong analgesic (pain-relieving) and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying heat with ajwain helps improve blood circulation and relieve muscle stiffness around joints.

How to make:

Dry roast 2 tablespoons of ajwain seeds in a pan.

Wrap them in a muslin cloth or cotton pouch.

Apply the warm compress to the affected joints for 10-15 minutes to soothe discomfort.

Repeat once or twice daily for relief from joint stiffness.

3. Ashwagandha powder – strengthens joints and muscles

Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen that helps combat inflammation, strengthens muscles, and reduces joint degeneration caused by stress and aging. It also supports overall bone health and mobility.

How to make:

Take ½ tablespoon of Ashwagandha powder.

Mix it with warm milk or water and drink it once a day.

For best results, consume it in the morning or before bed to help restore joint strength.