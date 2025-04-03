Know signs of high stress level and ways to reduce it

Stress is an unavoidable aspect of modern life. Chronic stress poses significant health risks. Integrative Health Coach Urvashi Agarwal highlights several indicators that may suggest elevated stress levels.

Watch out for these signs:

1. Persistent Abdominal Weight Gain: Difficulty in losing belly fat despite regular exercise and a balanced diet may be linked to high cortisol levels, a hormone released during stress. Elevated cortisol can lead to fat accumulation in the abdominal area.

2. Chronic Fatigue: Experiencing constant exhaustion, even after adequate rest, can be a sign of prolonged stress. Stress disrupts sleep patterns and depletes energy reserves, leading to persistent tiredness.

3. Hair Thinning: Stress can push hair follicles into a resting phase, resulting in increased hair shedding and noticeable thinning over time.

4. Intense Cravings for Sugary and Fatty Foods: High stress levels can trigger cravings for comfort foods rich in sugar and fat. This response is the body’s attempt to seek quick energy sources and pleasurable sensations to counteract stress.

5. Facial Puffiness: Stress-induced hormonal changes can cause the body to retain water, leading to a swollen or puffy appearance, particularly in the face.

6. Unexplained Irritability: Feeling unusually irritable or experiencing mood swings without a clear reason may indicate that stress is affecting emotional regulation.

7. Tension in Neck Muscles: Chronic stress often manifests physically as muscle tension, especially in the neck and shoulders, leading to discomfort and stiffness.

8. Frequent Awakening During Early Morning Hours: Regularly waking up at 2-3 AM can be associated with elevated stress levels, as stress can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

9. Decreased Libido: A noticeable reduction in sexual desire may result from chronic stress, which can suppress reproductive hormones and diminish interest in sexual activity.

Adopting specific dietary habits can play a crucial role in mitigating stress

Balanced Nutrition: Consuming a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and a variety of fruits and vegetables supports overall health and can help regulate cortisol levels.

Mindful Eating: Practicing mindful eating by focusing on the sensory experience of meals without distractions can enhance digestion and promote a more relaxed state.

Regular Meal Times: Establishing consistent meal patterns helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, preventing mood swings and energy crashes associated with stress.

Hydration: Adequate water intake is essential, as dehydration can exacerbate stress symptoms. Limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption is also beneficial.

Incorporate Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce stress.

Limit Processed Foods and Added Sugars: Reducing the intake of processed foods and sugary snacks can prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can contribute to feelings of anxiety and stress.