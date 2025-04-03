Locomotive production in India surpasses Europe, US

New Delhi: The production of railway locomotives in India has surpassed the United States and Europe. The production of railway locomotives in India reached 1,681 in the last financial year, 2024-25. This marks an increase of 19 per cent, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24.

The Ministry of Railways in a statement added that locomotive manufacturing has witnessed a significant surge in ten years since 2014 by producing 9,168 locomotives, raising the annual average to approximately 917.

A major share of the 1,681 locomotives was manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (700). Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, while Patiala Locomotive Works produced 304, and 100 locomotives each were manufactured in Madhepura and Marhowrah.

The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains. WAG-9/9H locomotives formed the biggest share of the total locomotive production at 1,047. It is a three-phase AC electric locomotive used by Indian Railways for freight hauling. The Indian Railways produced 100 units of WDG 4G/6G locomotives—dual-cabin freight-hauling diesel–electric locomotives. Another 100 units were of WAG-12B locomotives, also for freight trains. Only about 280 of these locomotives were for passenger trains.

Currently, Indian Railways’ passenger coaches are being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while locomotives are being sent to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Apart from this, bogie underframes are being exported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia, while propulsion parts are being sent to France, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy.