Thomson introduces world’s first 24-inch QLED Smart TV in India

Mumbai: Thomson has introduced the world’s first 24-inch QLED Smart TV in India. The smart TV is priced at just Rs 6,799. In addition to the 24-inch model, 32-inch and 40-inch variants have also been introduced. Along with this, the company has also expanded its home appliance lineup by launching a new range of air coolers, starting at Rs 5,699.

Thomson’s new QLED Smart TV runs on Linux OS and boasts a bezelless, sleek design. It comes with 1.1 billion vibrant colors. It is equipped with a 24W speaker for immersive sound. The 32-inch and 40-inch models feature a 36W speaker.

The smart TV supports JioCinema, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more. It comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect external devices easily. The Smart TV is powered by a quad-core A35 processor.

The Thomson Alpha Series QLED Smart TVs are available in three screen sizes:

24-inch model: Rs 6,799

32-inch model: Rs 8,999

40-inch model: Rs 12,999