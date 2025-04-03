Women with this quality enjoy a more passionate sex life, says study

A study published in the scientific journal ‘Sexual Medicine’ revealed that 43% of women suffer from sexual problems like low libido, rare orgasms, painful intercourse. Many may attribute this condition to medical factors (drug treatments, contraceptive methods, etc.), there is evidence that attributes female sexual dysfunction to the personality of the individual.

Researchers focused on women who were currently undergoing some type of treatment to alleviate their sexual difficulties. They were given personality tests to see which characteristics (such as extroversion, emotional stability, and openness to new experiences) they identified with most. They were then asked how they coped with situations, for example how quickly they accepted a situation or how often they got stuck on a problem without finding a solution and simply perpetuated their anxiety.

According to the study, the way we handle events increases or decreases the stress we feel. Based on the women’s responses, the researchers found that those who were less extroverted and therefore had a more negative outlook on life also had more sexual problems.

The research also found that women who were more extroverted, as well as those who were more open to new experiences, tended to function better sexually, compared to women who were introverted or not as open to different experiences. The same was true for women who tended to view life negatively or judge/blame themselves for various events.

In short, the satisfaction of your sex life may depend on how positively you view life in general.