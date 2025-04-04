April 2025 Bank Holidays: State-Wise List Released

A bank holiday refers to an official day when banks, government offices, and many businesses remain closed. These holidays are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to mark important festivals, religious occasions, and cultural events. While some bank holidays are observed across the entire country, others are specific to certain states. These holidays are crucial for government institutions and businesses to plan their schedules.

Some national holidays observed uniformly include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In April 2025, the following bank holidays are scheduled:

April 5 (Saturday): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will observe Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti.

April 6 (Sunday): Ram Navami will be celebrated nationwide.

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti, a national holiday, will be observed.

April 13 (Sunday): Vaisakh and Maha Visubha Sankranti will be marked in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Odisha.

April 14 (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti will be observed as a national holiday.

April 15 (Tuesday): Himachal Day will be celebrated in Himachal Pradesh.

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday will be a nationwide holiday for Christians.

April 19 (Saturday): Easter Saturday will be recognized as a public holiday across states.

April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday will also be a national holiday.

April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja will be observed in Tripura.

April 29 (Tuesday): Maharishi Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

April 30 (Wednesday): Karnataka will observe Basava Jayanti as a state holiday.

These holidays vary from state to state, so individuals and businesses should check their local calendars for specific closures.