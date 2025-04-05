Honda introduces new colour options for 2025 CB350: Details

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced its 2025 lineup of modern-classic motorcycles -CB350 H’ness, CB350 and CB350RS-. Pricing begins at Rs 2.10 lakh going up to Rs2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the model.

The three Honda CB350 2025 series motorcycles are powered by 348.36 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain. Not only does this engine comply with OBD-2B regulations, but it also embraces E20 fuel standards. It generates a thrilling 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm for the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS while the CB350 delivers an exceptional 29.5 Nm of peak torque at the same rpm. All models come mated to a smooth 5-speed gearbox for effortless cruising.

The 2025 Honda CB350 is available in two trim levels: DLX and DLX Pro. Riders can choose among colours such as Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic and Precious Red Metallic.

The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness shines in three variants: DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Chrome featuring fresh color selections. The DLX variant boasts elegant hues like Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Riders opting for the DLX Pro will find stunning Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Grey options. The DLX Chrome elevates style with shades including Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Prices start from Rs 2.10 lakh and climb to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2025 CB350RS, comes in DLX and DLX Pro trims. The DLX variant embraces new color schemes with Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. On the other hand, the DLX Pro offers choices like Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and more. With a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh, the updated Honda CB350RS reaches up to Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).