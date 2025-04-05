India launch date of Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series announced

Mumbai: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is set to launch in India next week. The company introduced the X Pro QLED series of smart TVs in August 2024 in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is confirmed to launch in India on April 10 at 12pm (noon) IST. The smart TVs will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India e-store and retail outlets.

The TVs will come with a dedicated Game Booster Mode that is claimed to support lag-free, smooth gameplay. The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will feature support for the Google Assistant. They will sport QLED displays with a 4K resolution and an immersive audio system.

The existing Xiaomi X Pro QLED series of smart TVs was launched in India in August 2024. The lineup includes TVs in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively.

The TVs have 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine 2. They are powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 chipset paired with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU, along with 12GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. They run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI on top.