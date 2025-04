Indian Railways announces 98 summer special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways decided to operate 98 additional weekly summer special trains. This include 6 unreserved specials connecting popular routes like Mumbai–Goa, Pune–Bengaluru, and Kanpur–Mumbai. These special trains are aimed at easing congestion and offering more travel options during the busy vacation season.

Full list:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) – Madgaon – LTT Weekly Special (10 Services)

Train Nos: 01103 / 01104

01103: Departs LTT every Monday at 08:20 hrs from 07.04.2025 to 05.05.2025, arrives Madgaon at 21:40 hrs same day

01104: Departs Madgaon every Sunday at 16:30 hrs from 06.04.2025 to 04.05.2025, arrives LTT at 06:25 hrs the next day

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Rd, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Rd, Vaibhavwadi Rd, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Rd, Thivim

Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 General + Brake Van, 1 Generator Car

LTT – Kanpur – LTT Weekly Superfast Special (24 Services)

Train Nos: 04152 / 04151

04152: Departs LTT every Saturday at 17:15 hrs from 12.04.2025 to 28.06.2025, arrives Kanpur at 15:45 hrs next day

04151: Departs Kanpur every Friday at 15:25 hrs from 11.04.2025 to 27.06.2025, arrives LTT at 14:55 hrs next day

Halts: Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj, Bharwari, Sirathu, Fatehpur

Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper, 8 General, 2 General + Brake Vans

Pune – Jhansi – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (24 Services)

Train Nos: 01921 / 01922

01921: Departs Pune every Thursday at 15:15 hrs from 10.04.2025 to 26.06.2025, arrives Jhansi at 10:00 hrs next day

01922: Departs Jhansi every Wednesday at 12:50 hrs from 09.04.2025 to 25.06.2025, arrives Pune at 11:35 hrs next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamlapati, Vidisha, Bina, Lalitpur

Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 2 General + Brake Vans

Hadapsar – Jhansi – Hadapsar Weekly Superfast Special (26 Services)

Train Nos: 01923 / 01924

01923: Departs Hadapsar every Sunday at 19:10 hrs from 06.04.2025 to 29.06.2025, arrives Jhansi at 15:00 hrs next day

01924: Departs Jhansi every Saturday at 19:40 hrs from 05.04.2025 to 28.06.2025, arrives Hadapsar at 16:30 hrs next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina

Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 2 General + Brake Vans

Kalaburagi – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru Weekly Special (8 Services)

Train Nos: 06520 / 06519

06520: Departs Kalaburagi every Sunday at 09:35 hrs from 06.04.2025 to 27.04.2025, arrives Bengaluru at 20:00 hrs same day

06519: Departs Bengaluru every Saturday at 21:15 hrs from 05.04.2025 to 26.04.2025, arrives Kalaburagi at 07:40 hrs next day

Halts: Shahabad, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka

Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper, 4 General, 2 Brake Vans

UNRESERVED SUMMER SPECIALS:

Bhiwandi Road – Sankrail / Santragachi – Bhiwandi Road Weekly Unreserved Special (6 Services)

Train Nos: 01149 / 01150

01149: Departs Bhiwandi Road every Wednesday at 22:30 hrs from 09.04.2025 to 23.04.2025, arrives Sankrail Terminal at 13:00 hrs third day

01150: Departs Santragachi every Saturday at 21:00 hrs from 12.04.2025 to 26.04.2025, arrives Bhiwandi Road at 11:30 hrs third day

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Rd, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur

Coaches: 10 General, 2 Brake Vans, 10 Parcel Vans

Ticketing: Tickets available on normal charges via UTS app

Reservation Details

Booking opens April 5, 2025, for Train Nos: 01103, 04152, 01921, 01923

Bookings for Train No. 06520 are already open

Visit www.irctc.co.in or any computerized reservation counter

For detailed timings and halts, check: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app