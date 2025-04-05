SC permits CM Soren to enforce power cuts on Ram Navami

The Supreme Court has allowed the Jharkhand government to impose temporary power cuts along the routes of Ram Navami processions as a safety measure to prevent electrocutions. This decision came after the Jharkhand High Court had earlier directed the state to avoid extended power outages unless absolutely necessary. The Supreme Court acknowledged that this precaution has been followed for over two decades, especially due to incidents like the 2000 tragedy where 28 people were electrocuted during a procession. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, explained that devotees often carry long flags that could touch overhead power lines, making temporary shutdowns essential for public safety.

The court clarified that power cuts must be limited to the procession routes and should not affect essential services. Hospitals and other vital establishments must continue receiving uninterrupted electricity. The Managing Director of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) was instructed to file an undertaking in the High Court, assuring that outages would be short and controlled. The Supreme Court will review compliance with these directives on April 8.

This legal issue emerged after the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognizance of extended power outages during festivals like Ram Navami and Sarhul. The court questioned the justification for cutting power for more than ten hours during such events and emphasized that electricity is an essential service that should not be disrupted unnecessarily. It also demanded details on alternative measures taken to address problems faced by the public during these outages.