Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala today, April 6, 2025. Gold price had declined in the last two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 66,480 per 8 gram and Rs 8310. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 720 per 8 gram. On Friday, gold price depreciated by Rs 1280 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price fell by Rs 2000 per 8 gram.

Before that, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram in ten days. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 90,360/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 82,830/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 87,720/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India gold price fell over 2 per cent on Friday, April 4. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts settled lower at Rs 88,130 per 10 gras. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts witnessed a heavier profit booking, falling by Rs 1,510 or 1.6% in early trade to open at Rs 92,403 per kg. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 90,057 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.74% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 94,399

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $3,109.95 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,129.60. In the previous session, gold dropped more than 2% as a broader market sell-off. This sharp pullback came just hours after gold reached a record high of $3,167.57. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.89 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $951.95 and palladium lost 0.3% to $925.75.