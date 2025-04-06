GCCs to Drive 40% of India’s Office Space Demand in 2025

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are expected to contribute around 35-40% of total office space demand in India’s major cities in 2025, according to a CBRE report. The report highlights that supportive state-level policies will encourage GCC expansion into smaller cities, complementing leasing activity in established hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR. The technology sector is set to dominate office demand, driven by its emphasis on digital innovation.

GCCs in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and Engineering & Manufacturing sectors will lead the surge in space absorption, especially as niche occupiers focus on digital transformation. Sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, and life sciences are also expected to witness high GCC activity. Global firms are leveraging India’s skilled workforce to turn their GCCs into innovation hubs or secondary headquarters focused on building advanced capabilities.

The report also forecasts that GCCs will evolve into multifunctional centers due to consolidation of existing operations and the arrival of new companies. While cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will continue to dominate, leasing demand will gradually expand to tier-II cities. Although US-based firms currently lead the GCC footprint, interest from European and Asian companies is rising, with more global players viewing India as a key destination for strategic expansion.